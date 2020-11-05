Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

