Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $5,961,581 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average of $246.38. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

