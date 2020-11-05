Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

