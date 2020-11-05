Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,897 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $129.82 and a 12 month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.