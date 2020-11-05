Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,011 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

