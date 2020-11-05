Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

