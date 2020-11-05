Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $758,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

