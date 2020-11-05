Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 176 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 33,973 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

