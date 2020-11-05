Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 24.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

