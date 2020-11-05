Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

