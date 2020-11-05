Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $129.82 and a 12-month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

