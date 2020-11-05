Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.13 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

