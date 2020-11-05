Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,459 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 43,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 102.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

