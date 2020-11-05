Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,135 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 118.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSKR shares. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

