KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

KOSÉ stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

