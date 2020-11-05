Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

