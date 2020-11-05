Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 529 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $54.29 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.