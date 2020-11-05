Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 14,195 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

