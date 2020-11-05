Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.