Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 657,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.57% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

