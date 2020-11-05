Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 20%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,305,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 844,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
A number of research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
