Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 20%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,305,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 844,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.