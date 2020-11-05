Knekted (KNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Knekted has a market cap of $46,977.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

