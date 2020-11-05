Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 626,053 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626,053 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

