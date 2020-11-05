Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

HD stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day moving average is $259.42. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

