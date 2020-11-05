KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,041,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 892,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,896,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 866,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

