Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

