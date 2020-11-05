Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $199.39 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $214.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

