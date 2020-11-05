Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

