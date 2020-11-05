Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

About Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

