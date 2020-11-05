Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

