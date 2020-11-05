Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

