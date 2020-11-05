Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. CIBC lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

TSE KEY opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

