Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.71.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

