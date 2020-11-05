Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.71.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.