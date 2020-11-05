Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

TSE:KEY opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

