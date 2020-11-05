KeyCorp Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $210.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.10.

V stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.22. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

