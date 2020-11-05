KeyCorp Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $110.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

