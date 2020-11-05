KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

