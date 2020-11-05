KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

