KeyCorp Comments on ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,296,490.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

