Kevin A. Denuccio Sells 50,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CALX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

