Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 220 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a SEK 184 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 179.82.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

