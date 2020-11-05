Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $301.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 65561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

KMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 220.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

