Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,020.00 ($32,871.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.84.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

