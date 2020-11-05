Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

