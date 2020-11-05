Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

