Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.