Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

