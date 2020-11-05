KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAZ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 635 ($8.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

