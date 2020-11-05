Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah Sells 589 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $11,461.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $840,127.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

